Shibli seeks special prayers for protection of Covid pandemic

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz Monday appealed the nation to offer special prayers seeking help from Almighty Allah to protect us from the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, he asked the nation to pray for progress, prosperity and of the country during the sacred night of 'Shab-e-Barat'.

“May Allah Almighty save us from the Corona pandemic and help us in our efforts to provide optimum relief to the people of Pakistan,” he prayed.