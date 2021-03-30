Pakistan
Shibli seeks special prayers for protection of Covid pandemic
- He asked the nation to pray for progress, prosperity and of the country during the sacred night of 'Shab-e-Barat'.
30 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz Monday appealed the nation to offer special prayers seeking help from Almighty Allah to protect us from the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic.
In a tweet, he asked the nation to pray for progress, prosperity and of the country during the sacred night of 'Shab-e-Barat'.
“May Allah Almighty save us from the Corona pandemic and help us in our efforts to provide optimum relief to the people of Pakistan,” he prayed.
