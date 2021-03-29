ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
EU wheat falls as slack demand continues to weigh

  • May milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext, the last available contract for the current 2020/21 season, was down 2% by 1612 GMT to 210.50 euros a tonne.
Reuters Updated 30 Mar 2021

PARIS: European wheat prices fell on Monday with the front-month shedding 2% on a lack of demand while new crop prices were pressured by favourable crop weather in the northern hemisphere.

May milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext, the last available contract for the current 2020/21 season, was down 2% by 1612 GMT to 210.50 euros a tonne.

It had hit a contract high of 236.00 euros a tonne on Jan. 19, boosted by strong demand, notably from China, and Russia's proposed export taxes, aimed at cooling food inflation, that had pushed up prices of both Russian and other origins wheat seen in contention to take demand from Russia.

Demand remained thin with no tenders currently open that could attract European wheat, another trader said.

Concern also grew about Chinese demand as fresh cases of African swine fever in recent months have cast doubts on the country's pork production.

New crop September was down 0.5% at 194.00 euros a tonne, also pressured by good harvest prospects.

In France, soft wheat growing conditions remained favourable, with the latest data showing 87% of crops rated good or excellent.

Russian wheat export prices fell sharply last week - extending their fall to the fourth consecutive week.

