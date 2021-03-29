World
Mexico receives 1.5mn does of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from US
- The vaccines were the initial batch in an agreement to send some 2.7 million AstraZeneca doses from the United States.
29 Mar 2021
MEXICO CITY: A delivery of 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine from the United States landed in Mexico City on Sunday night, Mexico's foreign ministry said, following an accord US President Joe Biden made with Mexico this month.
The vaccines were the initial batch in an agreement to send some 2.7 million AstraZeneca doses from the United States to help Mexico offset local shortages for its drive to inoculate iits population of 126 million.
Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive
Mexico receives 1.5mn does of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from US
FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today
Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm
Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources
Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day
England resumes outdoor gatherings as Covid lockdown eases
PM makes passionate plea; curbs toughened
North Korea accuses UN Security Council of double standards
World urged to donate to Syria after decade of war
Sell-off process of PSEs by PC: Hafeez incensed by ‘delaying tactics’
Read more stories
Comments