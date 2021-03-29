ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
Yields on 10-year JGBs flat in cautious trade ahead of BOJ's bond purchase

  • The 30-year JGB yield also fell one basis point to 0.640%.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Yields on 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) were steady on Monday amid cautious trade ahead of the Bank of Japan's announcement on its bond-buying exercise for next month.

The 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.075%, while the 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.450%.

The 30-year JGB yield also fell one basis point to 0.640%.

The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.100%. The 40-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.680%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures barely moved at 151.36, with a trading volume of 9,696 lots.

Yields on 10 year Benchmark 10 year JGB futures JGB yield Japanese government bonds

