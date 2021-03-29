Markets
China sells 1,030,397 tonnes of wheat at auction of state reserves
- The table below shows the volume of wheat sold at weekly auctions from China's state reserves in 2021.
29 Mar 2021
BEIJING: China sold 1.03 million tonnes of wheat, or 25.75% of the total on offer, at an auction of state reserves last week, the National Grain Trade Center said in a statement on Monday.
The volume sold, at an average price of 2,354 yuan ($359.75) per tonne, declined from more than 1.6 million tonnes sold in the prior week, as corn prices fell.
Chinese feed makers have been scooping up wheat from reserves to substitute for more expensive corn.
The table below shows the volume of wheat sold at weekly auctions from China's state reserves in 2021.
Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive
China sells 1,030,397 tonnes of wheat at auction of state reserves
FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today
Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm
Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources
Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day
England resumes outdoor gatherings as Covid lockdown eases
PM makes passionate plea; curbs toughened
North Korea accuses UN Security Council of double standards
World urged to donate to Syria after decade of war
Sell-off process of PSEs by PC: Hafeez incensed by ‘delaying tactics’
Read more stories
Comments