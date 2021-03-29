Qatar's Ooredoo hires banks for dollar bond issue

DUBAI: Qatari telecom operator Ooredoo has hired a group of banks to arrange an issuance of US dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Monday.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Agricole, DBS, Mizuho, QNB Capital and Standard Chartered will hold fixed income investor calls starting on Monday, the document from one of the banks showed.

A 10-year bond issuance will follow, subject to market conditions.