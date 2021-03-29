Markets
Qatar's Ooredoo hires banks for dollar bond issue
- A 10-year bond issuance will follow, subject to market conditions.
29 Mar 2021
DUBAI: Qatari telecom operator Ooredoo has hired a group of banks to arrange an issuance of US dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Monday.
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Agricole, DBS, Mizuho, QNB Capital and Standard Chartered will hold fixed income investor calls starting on Monday, the document from one of the banks showed.
A 10-year bond issuance will follow, subject to market conditions.
Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive
Qatar's Ooredoo hires banks for dollar bond issue
FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today
Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm
Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources
Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day
England resumes outdoor gatherings as Covid lockdown eases
PM makes passionate plea; curbs toughened
North Korea accuses UN Security Council of double standards
World urged to donate to Syria after decade of war
Sell-off process of PSEs by PC: Hafeez incensed by ‘delaying tactics’
Read more stories
Comments