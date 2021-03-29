Offender arrested

ISLAMABAD: Police arrested a proclaimed offender in Bharakahu who held two minor kids hostage and demanded to call media to register his ‘grievances.’ According to details, a proclaimed offender entered a house in Dhok Jilani area of Bharakahu on Sunday and made an infant and a two-year old child hostage, in a bid to avoid arrest from police. However, the police, after engaging the suspect, finally managed to apprehend him after four hours and rescued both the kids. The suspect was arrested and weapon was recovered from his possession.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021