PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh released

KARACHI: Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh has been released from the Jinnah Hospital where he was in police custody, on Saturday.

The PTI leader from Sindh released two days after the Sindh High Court (SHC) has granted bail to him in two cases of rioting and terrorism against surety bonds of Rs0.2 million for each case.

Haleem Adil Sheikh was appointed as the new Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly on January 26.