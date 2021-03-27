ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ITP introduces penalty point system

Recorder Report 27 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameelur Rehman on Friday said that the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) had introduced penalty point system under which driving licenses of traffic rules’ violators would be suspended after 10 violations of traffic rules.

The IGP, while speaking at a press conference, said that each licensee would be awarded 10 points and their license would be considered suspended on deduction of all the 10 points given to a license-holder at the time of issuance. The main objective of the point system is to control traffic rules’ violation in the city, he said.

The IGP said modern technologies were being adopted by the ITP to fully facilitate the citizens in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “Digital Pakistan vision”. Special teams would be constituted for patrolling on highways, as well as link roads, connecting the residential sectors with the major avenues, he said.

He said that a campaign “Organized Traffic Safe roads” would also be launched to sensitize the masses on traffic laws, so that the ratio of accidents could be reduced. He said the ITP had evolved a new strategy for traffic management system to reduce the numbers of road mishaps. Under the new strategy, he said teams had been constituted which were comprised of 211 officers who were provided 52 motorcycles, and 44 vehicles.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

