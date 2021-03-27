Juvenile inmate allegedly ‘gang-raped’

LAHORE: A juvenile inmate was allegedly sodomised by a group of other inmates in the district jail Muzaffaragarh on Friday. Taking notice of the alleged gang-rape, Provincial Prisons Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has directed the Punjab Inspector General for Prisons Mirza Shahid Salem Baig to submit a detailed inquiry report within 72 hours and dismiss from service the jail officials who allegedly committed or took part in this heinous crime.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021