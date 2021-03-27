Construction on 8 DIOs underway, secy told

HYDERABAD: The Secretary Information Rafiq Ahmed Buriro Friday visited Jamshoro to inspect the ongoing construction work of the district information office (DIO) and issued directions to concerned officers to expedite development work. He also assured timely release of funds from finance department to complete the schemes of Information Department within stipulated time.

On this occasion, divisional director information Hyderabad Zulfiqar Shaikh, deputy director information Mohammad Sabir Kaka and engineers of provincial buildings briefed the secretary information regarding the progress of uplift work.

He was informed that projects worth Rs129 million are underway for construction of Hyderabad Division’s 8 district information offices, which include Rs.25. 51millions for construction of directorate of Hyderabad information building which is almost complete and Rs12.62 million have been earmarked for construction of district information office Jamshoro.

Buriro said the construction of 9 information district offices of Hyderabad Division have been approved while construction work of the divisional offices of Information Department Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad is almost completed.

Secretary further directed the concerned officers of information department to personally monitor the development work and to submit a report on regular basis.

