ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,158
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
649,824
446824hr
Sindh
264,355
Punjab
210,095
Balochistan
19,453
Islamabad
55,056
KPK
83,630
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EU forecasts higher wheat crop, exports

Reuters 27 Mar 2021

PARIS: The European Commission on Thursday forecast that usable production of common wheat in the European Union’s 27 member countries would rise to 126.7 million tonnes in 2021/22 from an estimated 117.1 million this season.

In grain supply and demand data, the Commission also projected that EU exports of common wheat, or soft wheat, would reach 30.0 million tonnes next season compared with 27.0 million expected in the 2020/21 season that ends on June 30.

Common wheat stocks at the end of the 2021/22 season would be 3.4 million tonnes higher than at the end of the current one at 12.9 million tonnes. The barley harvest next season was also expected to rise, to 56.3 million tonnes from 54.7 million in 2020/21.

For maize, the Commission forecast the 2021/22 crop at 71.2 million tonnes, up from 64.9 million this season, but imports next season would remain unchanged at 16.5 million tonnes. In oilseeds, the Commission projected usable production of rapeseed in 2021/22 at 16.7 million tonnes, up from 16.1 million tonnes in 2020/21. Imports would fall to 5.8 million tonnes from 6.2 million tonnes this season.

Soymeal imports into the EU in 2021/22 would rise to 16.7 million tonnes, from 16.3 million this season, while palm oil imports were expected to remain unchanged next season at 7.0 million tonnes, the data showed.

European Commission Exports Soft wheat wheat crops EU forecasts EU exports Common wheat stocks

EU forecasts higher wheat crop, exports

Payment to IPPs in limbo due to NAB investigation

PDM rift deepens as Gilani appointed Opposition leader

PML-N accuses Gilani of obtaining BAP’s support

Global supply chains scrambled: Suez Canal blockage could cost global trade $10bn a week

LoS extensions approved by PPIB board

Petroleum shortages: SAPM on petroleum asked to step down

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

$1.336bn loan accords inked with WB for 7 projects

ECC approves Rs1bn for ad drive to highlight govt initiatives

Registration for citizens aged 50, above from 30th

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.