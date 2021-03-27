KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 97,266 tonnes of cargo comprising 53,565 tonnes of import cargo and 43,701 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 53,565 tonnes comprised of 36,098 tonnes of containerised cargo; 165 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo; 8,784 tonnes of bulk cargo; 4,234 tonnes of soya been seed; and 4,284 tonnes of wheat.

The total export cargos of 43,701 tonnes comprised of 22,553 tonnes of containerised cargo; 6,600 tonnes of clinkers and 14,548 tonnes of oil and liquid cargo.

A total of 5,018 containers were handled out of which 2,841 were of imports and 2,177 were of exports. 2,841 import containers comprised of 797 of 20s and 1,020 0f 40s. Imports empty containers were 00 of 20s and 02 of 40s. Export containers 2,177 comprised of 168 of 20s and 209 of 40s.Export empty containers were of 525 of 20s and 533 of 40s.

There were two vessels namely YM Excellence and Hyundi carrying containers are currently at the berths.

There were six ships namely M.T Quetta, Dreggen, Glen Canyon, Menuett, Tzoumaz, and CSL Sophie sailed off from Karachi Port.

There are four ships namely Unison, Value Smile, Hyundi Oakland, and Oriental Sakura expected to sail on 26-03 2021. There are eight ships namely As Sicilia, Tabernacle Prince, M.T Lahore, Argent Bloom, M T Karachi, Northern Dexterity Butinah and Bahri Jazan expected to arrive on Karachi Port on 26-3-2021

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 110,340 tonnes comprising 93,272 tonnes of import cargo and 17,068 tonnes of export cargo including 2,230 (1,650 TEUs imports and 580 TEUs export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

The total import cargo of 93,272 tonnes includes 31,350 tonnes of containerized cargo; 18,868 tonnes of coal; 11,437 tonnes of wheat; 22,299 tonnes of mogas; 4,940 tonnes of palm oil; 3,378 tonnes of chemicals and 1,000 tonnes of LPG.

The total export cargo of 17,068 tonnes includes 11,020 tonnes of containerised cargo 4,359 tonnes of cement and 1,689 tonnes of steel oil.

A total of six ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships Epiic Trader, Gulf Mews, and Junior G and another ship Safmarine Nyssa carrying steel coil, chemicals, mogas and containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL, FOTCO, QICT on 26th March while a container vessel APL Columbus is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday 26th March 2021.

