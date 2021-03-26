ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India tells overseas vaccine buyers it has to prioritise local needs

  • India tells foreign partners domestic vaccine demand rising.
  • Inoculation campaign to include more people beyond those aged 45.
  • Daily infections hit five-month high in India, deaths rise.
Reuters 26 Mar 2021

NEW DELHI: India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, said on Friday it would make domestic COVID-19 inoculations a priority as infections surge and had told international buyers of its decision.

Reports that India will delay deliveries of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to a global programme to inoculate poorer countries triggered alarm on Thursday, with the head of Africa's disease control agency describing the continent as "helpless".

India has exported 60.5 million doses, more than the number of inoculations conducted at home, and says there is no outright ban on exports.

"In the coming weeks and months ... obviously there will be a demand spike and obviously people are preparing for it," Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told the Times Network's India Economic Enclave.

"In many cases, we have told our international partners that ... COVID rates are going up in India, we are expanding our own vaccination ambit, so we are sure you will understand that at this time we have to purpose it much more focused at where we are."

The Gavi alliance said in a statement that the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility had notified all affected economies of potential delays of exports by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

India is diverting more supplies from SII to inoculations at home. Its other vaccine maker, Bharat Biotech, is struggling to boost output.

"SII has pledged that, alongside supplying India, it will prioritize the COVAX multilateral solution for equitable distribution," Gavi said.

COVAX is a global vaccine allocation plan co-led by the World Health Organization and partners including the Gavi alliance.

India on Friday reported 59,118 new infections, taking its tally to 11.85 million, the world's third largest after the United States and Brazil. The death toll rose by 257 to stand at 160,949.

Everyone above 45 in India is eligible for vaccination from April 1 and the government is considering including more people after new infections nearly quadrupled this month.

"The government is already planning to widen the umbrella of COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries in the near future to cover other sections of our population," Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told a virtual summit organised by the Economic Times newspaper.

India has injected 55 million vaccine doses, the third highest figure after the United States and Brazil, although much lower as a proportion of its population of 1.35 billion, the website Our World in Data showed.

The western state of Maharashtra, hardest hit by a resurgence in cases, has warned of vaccine shortages and imposed lockdowns in some towns.

Authorities have also warned of a strict lockdown in Pune district, which on Thursday reported a record 6,427 new cases, the highest in the country.

"If the current surge in coronavirus cases remains there for the next few days, there will be no option but to impose a strict lockdown in Pune from April 2," Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, told a news conference.

As beds run short in hospitals in the state, authorities said a fire in one hospital near Mumbai killed 10 patients, most of them COVID-19 sufferers.

Serum Institute of India COVAX vaccine AstraZeneca's vaccine world's biggest vaccine maker global vaccination programmes vaccine buyers

India tells overseas vaccine buyers it has to prioritise local needs

Nadeem Babar has been asked to resign by PM Imran: Asad Umar

WHO yet to receive complete documentation for Sputnik V pre-qualification

WB approves $ 600mn to support expansion of Pakistan’s Ehsaas program

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since July after 4,368 people test positive in 24 hours

After 17 years, first PIA flight lands at Saidu Sharif Airport

'I plan to run for re-election, that's my expectation', says President Biden at his first solo news conference since taking office

Saudi reports fire at oil terminal as Huthis escalate attacks

Hard to meet May 1 deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, says Biden

Mexico passes 200,000 Covid deaths

O level exams to be held after May 15: Education minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters