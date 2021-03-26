After 17 years, first PIA flight lands at Saidu Sharif Airport

(Karachi) After a gap of 17 years, flight operation at Swat's Saidu Sharif Airport commenced as the first flight of Pakistan international Airlines landed on Friday, local media reported.

As per details, PIA's ATR aircraft that flew from Islamabad landed at Saidu Sharif Airport. Khyer Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Communications and Postal Services Minister Murad Saeed were among the 47 passengers that boarded the national airline’s PK-640 flight.

The KP CM also planted a sapling after the first flight landed at the airport.

The national carrier decided to operate flights to the Saidu Sharif Airport to boost tourism in the region.

The airport was closed in 2004 due to deteriorating law and order situation in the area. Established in 1978, the airport, which handled two daily flights from Islamabad and Peshawar, was closed during militancy in Swat valley.