Markets
Hong Kong stocks sharply higher at break
- The Hang Seng Index rose 1.14 percent, or 318.70 points, to 28,218.31.
26 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended Friday's morning session more than one percent higher following a positive lead from Wall Street that came in response to a better-than-expected US jobless claims report.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.14 percent, or 318.70 points, to 28,218.31.
WB approves $ 600mn to support expansion of Pakistan’s Ehsaas program
Hong Kong stocks sharply higher at break
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since July after 4,368 people test positive in 24 hours
After 17 years, first PIA flight lands at Saidu Sharif Airport
'I plan to run for re-election, that's my expectation', says President Biden at his first solo news conference since taking office
Saudi reports fire at oil terminal as Huthis escalate attacks
Hard to meet May 1 deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, says Biden
Mexico passes 200,000 Covid deaths
O level exams to be held after May 15: Education minister
Bill says SBP accountability being enhanced
Fiscal year 2016: IMF claims data on govt guarantees reported inaccurately
FIR registered against ‘sugar mafia’: adviser
Read more stories
Comments