23 shops, stores sealed for violating SOPs

LAHORE: For failing to comply with the Coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), the Lahore district administration Lahore has sealed 23 shops, stores and marriage halls and imposed Rs 20,000 fines in the provincial capital.

As per the details released by the administration here on Thursday, the Assistant Commissioner Cantonment sealed three marriage halls and 11 shops, including Roosa Marquee, Farooq Banquet Hall, Snooker Deen Club and Shisha Corner, Rupa Home Decor, Mutton Shop, Gloria Jeans Coffee Shop and Fine Craft.

Moreover, the Assistant Commissioner City sealed five shops, two restaurants and two marriage halls, including Cakes and Bakes, Faisal Electric, Ayaan Marriage Hall and Bajwa Wedding Hall.

