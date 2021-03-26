RCCI, Beijing Huahe International ink MoU

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Beijing Huahe International Business Consulting Co. Ltd aiming to strengthen mutual understanding between the trade and investment circles of China and Pakistan.

The document was signed by RCCI President Muhammad Nasir Mirza and Liu Chuanwu, President, Beijing Huahe International Business Consulting Co. The signing ceremony was held on a virtual platform here Thursday while Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik and members of the executive committee, were also present on the occasion.

President Nasir Mirza said that the Chamber has always strived to enhance trade relations with China.