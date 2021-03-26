ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (March 25, 2021)....
Recorder Report 26 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (March 25, 2021).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 155.20
Open Offer     Rs 155.70
========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

