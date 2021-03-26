THE RUPEE: Gains continue

KARACHI: On Thursday, after market close PKR continued to register gains against USD in both interbank and open markets. PKR also went up against Euro, AED and SR in Pakistan open market. According to reports earlier in the day, USD continued to go up in Asian currency markets in reaction to brighter US economic prospects and new lockdowns elsewhere due to Covid-19.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 25 paisas for buying and 30 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 155 and 155.10 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 20 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 155.20 and 155.70 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 182.50 and 184 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 10 paisas for buying and 5 paisas for selling closing at 42.05 and 42.40 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.05 and 41.35 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 155.20 Open Offer Rs 155.70 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 155.00 Offer Rate Rs 155.10 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee showed stability and stayed unchanged on buying side while it registered considerable gain on selling side in relation to the greenback in the local currency market on Thursday.

According to the currency dealers, the dollar resumed trading on a mixed note but could not sustain in the absence of buyers’ interest. At close of trading, the dollar ended at its day earlier closing of Rs 155.20 while its selling rate declined from previous closing of Rs 156.80 to Rs 155.80.

The rupee remained strong and appreciated its worth amid sluggish trading trend against the pound sterling. The pound was traded at Rs 211.20 and Rs 212.50 against the Wednesday’s closing of Rs 212.40 and Rs 214.00, respectively, the dealers said.

