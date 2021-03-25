World
UK sanctions business interests of Myanmar military in joint move with US
- The British foreign ministry said it would target military-owned conglomerate Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd, citing serious human rights violations against the Rohingya and its association with senior military figures.
25 Mar 2021
LONDON: Britain on Thursday said it had imposed sanctions on the business interests of Myanmar's military in response to its Feb. 1 coup, in a move coordinated with the United States.
The British foreign ministry said it would target military-owned conglomerate Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd, citing serious human rights violations against the Rohingya and its association with senior military figures.
"Today's sanctions target the military's financial interests to help drain the sources of finance for their campaigns of repression against civilians," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.
