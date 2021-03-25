Markets
Brazil's central bank sells $3bn in three spot dollar auctions with repo agreement
- The repurchase settlements will be on April 16, June 2 and Sept. 2. Last Friday, the central bank sold $1.75 billion in two spot market auctions with repurchase agreements, rolling over previous repos due to expire on April 5.
BRASILIA: Brazil's central bank on Thursday sold $3 billion in three simultaneous spot market auctions with repurchase agreements, it said on its website, the maximum on offer in its latest currency market intervention in recent weeks.
