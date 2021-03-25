Brazil's central bank sells $3bn in three spot dollar auctions with repo agreement

BRASILIA: Brazil's central bank on Thursday sold $3 billion in three simultaneous spot market auctions with repurchase agreements, it said on its website, the maximum on offer in its latest currency market intervention in recent weeks.

The repurchase settlements will be on April 16, June 2 and Sept. 2. Last Friday, the central bank sold $1.75 billion in two spot market auctions with repurchase agreements, rolling over previous repos due to expire on April 5.