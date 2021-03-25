ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.62%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.11%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.18%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.47%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
TRG 163.99 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (5.22%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 26,052 Increased By ▲ 261.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,726 Increased By ▲ 181.97 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,850 Increased By ▲ 49.33 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Denmark to extend suspension of AstraZeneca COVID shot amid doubts

  • Our basis for making a final decision on the further use of the COVID-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca is too uncertain.
  • "Many studies have been launched, but we do not yet have any conclusions. That is why we have decided to extend the suspension."
Reuters 25 Mar 2021

COPENHAGEN: Denmark will prolong its suspension of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shots by three weeks pending further investigations into a potential link between the vaccine and rare cases of blood clots.

Denmark was among the first countries in Europe this month to suspend the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine after reports of a small number of unusual cases of blood clots, registered both in Denmark and elsewhere.

"Our basis for making a final decision on the further use of the COVID-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca is too uncertain," director of the Danish Health Authority, Soren Brostrom, said in a statement.

"Many studies have been launched, but we do not yet have any conclusions. That is why we have decided to extend the suspension."

Most countries which temporarily suspended the vaccine have now resumed administering shots following recommendations from the European Union's drug watchdog and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Both the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the WHO said last week the benefits of AstraZeneca's vaccine outweighed the risks.

"It cannot be ruled out... that there may be a connection between the vaccine and the very unusual disease picture that we are looking at," Danish Medicines Agency director Tanja Erichsen told a press briefing on Thursday.

Danish authorities will await results of further investigations, Erichsen said.

An EMA review covering 20 million people who took the AstraZeneca shot in the UK and the European Economic Area, which links 30 European countries, included seven cases of blood clots in multiple blood vessels and 18 cases of a rare condition that is difficult to treat called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), it said.

The uncertainty surrounding the vaccine seems to have had an effect on Danish confidence. A survey this week indicated that one in three Danes would decline using the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Only 7% would decline regardless of which COVID-19 vaccine was on offer.

Approximately 150,000 people had already received AstraZeneca's shot in Denmark before it was suspended.

AstraZeneca's vaccine Denmark lockdown Denmark covid cases AstraZeneca's shot Danish Health Authority European Union's drug watchdog

Denmark to extend suspension of AstraZeneca COVID shot amid doubts

SC restrains ECP from holding re-polling in NA-75 Daska constituency

Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi

IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Pakistan shows off military might amid fears of COVID-19 third wave

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters