World
China says keeping peace on Korean peninsula is common goal of mankind
- The North launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan, underscoring its weaponry advances.
25 Mar 2021
BEIJING: Responding to North Korea's missile test on Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that maintaining peace and stability on the Korean peninsula was the common goal of all mankind.
The North launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan, underscoring its weaponry advances and fuelling tension ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, while also ramping up pressure on the new US administration of President Joe Biden.
