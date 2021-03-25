World
EU court rejects Deutsche Telekom, Slovak unit's EU antitrust fines appeals
- Therefore remain unchanged," the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) said.
25 Mar 2021
BRUSSELS: Europe's top court on Thursday dismissed appeals by Deutsche Telekom and its Slovak unit against an antitrust fine levied nearly a decade ago by EU enforcers for squashing rivals in Slovakia.
"The fine of 38 061 963 euros, for which those two companies were found jointly and severally liable, and the fine of 19 030 981 euros, for which only Deutsche Telekom was found liable, therefore remain unchanged," the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) said.
