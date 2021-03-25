Pakistan shows off military might amid fears of COVID-19 third wave

Pakistan’s military parade, which was postponed due to inclement weather on March 23, was held today in Islamabad.

The grand event featured contingents of the three armed forces and other security forces conducted a march past whilst fighter jets presented flypast led by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan didn’t attend the event as he is quarantining at home after testing positive for coronavirus.

The traditional military parade is the mega event of the Pakistan Day celebrations which is held at the Parade Ground near the landmark Shakarparian hills in the federal capital.

The annual parade was also attended by civil and military leadership as well as foreign dignitaries. Only a limited numbers of spectators were allowed to witness the grand event due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

While addressing to the event, President Arif Alvi said that Pakistan extends a message of goodwill to regional countries for common prosperity, but its intention must not be misconstrued as weakness.

“In case of any misadventure, Pakistan is capable of thwarting it with full force,” the president said in his address.

He said we will defend our independence at all costs.

Moreover, A Turkish military band brought the theme song of the famous TV show Diriliş: Ertuğrul to life during their performance at the Pakistan Day parade on Thursday.

The military band marched and performed 'Dil Dil Pakistan' as well.

On March 22, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced that the parade held annually on March 23 is being postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather and rain. "The Joint Services Pakistan Day Parade will now be held on 25th March, 2021 as per program and timings already specified," ISPR said.