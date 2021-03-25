ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
NAB begins probes against ex-chief minister of GB, others

Recorder Report 25 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday initiated 12 corruption inquires against various people including former Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafizur Rehman.

The decision to this effect was taken in the NAB’s Executive Board Meeting (EBM) presided over by the NAB Chairman, Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal and attended by other senior officials of the bureau, an official said.

He said that the meeting approved 12 corruption inquires against former Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafizur Rehman and others, Rashid Ali, Saeed Masood Hussain Shah, Nasreen Kamran, Sajawal, Abdul Hafiz and others, Fazl Amin Shah, Maqbool Ahmed former city Nazim Quetta, former chairman Quetta Development Authority and others, Sadaam Bazi Irrigation and Power Development Authority of Government of Balochistan, Salah Muhammad of Plan International an NGO, Saeed Ahmed, Abid Solangi accountant Population Department and others, and Abdul Ghaffar of Rana Builders and Developers, Sukkur.

During the meeting, the chairman NAB said that bringing mega-corruption cases against big fish to a logical conclusion was one of the top priorities of the NAB. Eliminating corruption from the country and a corruption-free Pakistan was the first priority of the NAB, he said.

“NAB is pursuing a policy of accountability for all in accordance with the law. NAB is a national anti-corruption body. NAB does not belong to any political party, group or individual but only to the State of Pakistan,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

