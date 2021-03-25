ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 25 Mar 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (March 24, 2021).

===========================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================
Member                     Company                      Turnover      Rates
Name                                                   of Shares
===========================================================================
Sherman Sec.               E.F.U.Gen.Ins.                743,899     110.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      743,899     110.00
Sherman Sec.               Engro Fertilizers               2,000      63.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        2,000      63.00
D.J.M. Sec.                Fauji Bin Qasim                10,000      26.70
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       10,000      26.70
Ismail Iqbal Sec.          Frieslandcampins Engro        100,000      74.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      100,000      74.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani        Hascol Petroleum               10,000      11.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       10,000      11.00
Fikree's (SMC)             Kot Addu Power Co.            200,000      45.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      200,000      45.00
Axis Global                Lucky Cement                2,000,000     801.20
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate    2,000,000     801.20
JS Global Cap.             Mughal Iron & Steel            18,000      96.90
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       18,000      96.90
B&B Sec.                   Pak Refinery                    2,000      26.95
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        2,000      26.95
Aba Ali H. Sec.            Sazgar Engg.                      100     182.50
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          100     182.50
K & I Global               Tariq Glass                   139,550      82.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      139,550      82.00
Khadim Ali S.
Bukhari Sec.               TRG Pakistan Ltd.                 500     154.75
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          500     154.75
===========================================================================
                           Total Turnover              3,226,049
===========================================================================

