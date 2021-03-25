KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (March 24, 2021).

=========================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================== Sherman Sec. E.F.U.Gen.Ins. 743,899 110.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 743,899 110.00 Sherman Sec. Engro Fertilizers 2,000 63.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 63.00 D.J.M. Sec. Fauji Bin Qasim 10,000 26.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 26.70 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Frieslandcampins Engro 100,000 74.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 74.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Hascol Petroleum 10,000 11.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 11.00 Fikree's (SMC) Kot Addu Power Co. 200,000 45.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 45.00 Axis Global Lucky Cement 2,000,000 801.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 801.20 JS Global Cap. Mughal Iron & Steel 18,000 96.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 18,000 96.90 B&B Sec. Pak Refinery 2,000 26.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 26.95 Aba Ali H. Sec. Sazgar Engg. 100 182.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 182.50 K & I Global Tariq Glass 139,550 82.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 139,550 82.00 Khadim Ali S. Bukhari Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 500 154.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 154.75 =========================================================================== Total Turnover 3,226,049 ===========================================================================

