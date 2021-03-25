Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
25 Mar 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (March 24, 2021).
===========================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================
Sherman Sec. E.F.U.Gen.Ins. 743,899 110.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 743,899 110.00
Sherman Sec. Engro Fertilizers 2,000 63.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 63.00
D.J.M. Sec. Fauji Bin Qasim 10,000 26.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 26.70
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Frieslandcampins Engro 100,000 74.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 74.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Hascol Petroleum 10,000 11.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 11.00
Fikree's (SMC) Kot Addu Power Co. 200,000 45.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 45.00
Axis Global Lucky Cement 2,000,000 801.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 801.20
JS Global Cap. Mughal Iron & Steel 18,000 96.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 18,000 96.90
B&B Sec. Pak Refinery 2,000 26.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 26.95
Aba Ali H. Sec. Sazgar Engg. 100 182.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 182.50
K & I Global Tariq Glass 139,550 82.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 139,550 82.00
Khadim Ali S.
Bukhari Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 500 154.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 154.75
===========================================================================
Total Turnover 3,226,049
===========================================================================
