ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business & Finance

GM further cuts production in North America due to global chip shortage

  • The action was factored into GM's prior forecast that it could shave up to $2 billion off this year's profit, spokesman David Barnas said.
  • Semiconductors are used extensively in cars, including to monitor engine performance, manage steering or automatic windows, and in sensors used in parking and entertainment systems.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

DETROIT: General Motors Co extended production cuts in North America on Wednesday due to a worldwide semiconductor chip shortage that has impacted the auto sector.

The US automaker said its Wentzville, Missouri, assembly plant would be idled during the weeks beginning March 29 and April 5. It will extend down time at its plant in Lansing, Michigan, which has been idled since March 15, by two weeks.

The action was factored into GM's prior forecast that it could shave up to $2 billion off this year's profit, spokesman David Barnas said. GM did not disclose how much volume would be lost by the move, but said it intended to make up as much lost production as possible later in the year.

The chip shortage came as North American auto plants were shut for two months during the COVID-19 pandemic last year and chip orders were canceled, and as demand surged from the consumer electronics industry as people worked from home and played video games. That's now left carmakers competing for chips.

Semiconductors are used extensively in cars, including to monitor engine performance, manage steering or automatic windows, and in sensors used in parking and entertainment systems.

Vehicles affected by the GM production cuts include the mid-sized pickup trucks, the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon in Missouri, and the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 and Chevy Camaro cars in Michigan.

Meanwhile, GM said its San Luis Potosi, Mexico, assembly plant, idled since Feb. 8, will resume production with two shifts beginning the week of April 5.

Last week, GM said it was building certain 2021 light-duty full-size pickups without a fuel management module, hurting their fuel economy performance by one mile per gallon.

Exacerbating the shortage is a recent fire at a Renesas Electronics chip plant in Japan. Barnas said GM was assessing the impact of the fire.

