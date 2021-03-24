ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder
Mar 24, 2021
World

Scotland's leader says election success will lead to independence vote

  • Sturgeon has won popular support from her handling of Edinburgh's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
AFP 24 Mar 2021

EDINBURGH: Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday said she will push for another referendum on independence if her party is voted back into power at upcoming elections.

"There will be another independence referendum if the people of Scotland vote for another independence referendum," she told the devolved parliament in Edinburgh.

Sturgeon this week survived a no-confidence vote after a turbulent period in which she has been under pressure about her government's handling of harassment complaints against her predecessor.

But having being cleared of breaching the ministerial code, she will lead her Scottish National Party (SNP) at Scottish parliament elections on May 6.

Sturgeon, in power since 2014, said it would be a chance to put her record before the people, with predictions the SNP will win a majority, strengthening their push for another independence vote.

Scots voted against independence in 2014 but the SNP argues that the UK's Brexit departure from the European Union -- which most Scots opposed -- has dramatically changed the political calculus.

The SNP this week set out plans to hold a vote by the end of 2023 but the party is expected to face strong resistance from the UK government in London, which has to grant powers for a vote.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly ruled out doing so.

Sturgeon, 50, has won popular support from her handling of Edinburgh's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

But there have been indications the furore involving her former friend and mentor, Alex Salmond, dented backing for independence.

Scots are split virtually 50-50 as to whether to stay part of the United Kingdom or go their own way.

Election Scotland Nicola Sturgeon independence vote

Scotland's leader says election success will lead to independence vote

