ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Maryam set wrong precedence of taking procession before appearance of national institutions: Kamran Bangash

  • He said 10 years imprisonment can be awarded under NAB law section 31 in case of creating hurdles in its proceedings.
APP 24 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: Special Assistance to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash Wednesday said here that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has set a wrong precedence of taking procession before appearance of national institutions including NAB and such irrational and illogical tactics was tantamount of putting the country back to politics of 90’s decade.

Flanked by Culture and Labour Minister Shaukat Youafzai, the CM aide said taking of procession to escape from accountability was not appropriate, adding, the PMLN has an old habit of attacking and ridiculing of the state institutions.

He said 10 years imprisonment can be awarded under NAB law section 31 in case of creating hurdles in its proceedings.

Kamran Bangash said the government would not allow anyone to ridicule or damage sanctity or prestige of national institutions and would ensure supremacy of law.

The CM aide said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was protecting its vested interest and the unnatural alliance of PDM was disarrayed. He said PDM’s drama and ill designs of Maulana Fazlur Rehman have completely flopped.

Kamran Bangash said the main objectives of PDM were to protect corruption of its leadership and personal interests. He said the PTI government had inherited poor economy and burden of loans due to wrong policies of previous regimes.

Labour Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said despite coronavirus, the country’s exports were being increased, adding, Pakistan’s economy had been put on a right track under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government would not compromise on rule of law and would ensure supremacy of constitution and sanctity of national institutions would be protected at all cost.

The minister opposition parties under PDM were united to protect corruption of their leaders and all their ill designs were stand exposed before people.

He said the government was well aware of problems of price hike and efforts were being made to curb all the issues faced by the public.

He said 3rd wave of coronavirus was of serious and urged the people to strictly follow SOPs to prevent its spread.

Maryam Nawaz Kamran Bangash Shaukat Youafzai

Maryam set wrong precedence of taking procession before appearance of national institutions: Kamran Bangash

Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report

NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters