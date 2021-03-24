Sri Lankan shares end higher as financial, industrial stocks gain

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, with gains in financial and industrial stocks helping the country's main index extend gains for a third straight session.

The CSE All-Share Index ended up 2.24% at 7,135.84.

Browns Investments and LOLC were the top boosts to the index, rising 12.5% and 5%, respectively.

Tess Agro and Industrial Asphalts jumped 25% each, to be the top percentage gainers on the index.

Trading volume rose to 67.4 million from 29.7 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 337.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.70 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 1.56 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 198.5 against the dollar as of 1116 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.