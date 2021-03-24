ANL 32.57 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.1%)
JGBs rise on safe-harbour flows, strong auction demand

  • The 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.615%.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Japanese government bond futures and prices on cash bonds rose on Wednesday as concerns over restrictions on economic activity in France and Germany increased the appeal of holding safe-harbour assets.

Investors shifted money out of equities and into bonds as risk appetite was dampened.

An auction of six-month bills earlier on Wednesday drew strong demand, which traders cited as a supportive factor for bond prices.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.17 point to 151.43, with a trading volume of 12,373 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.065%. The 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.430%.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.615%.

At the long end of the yield curve, the 40-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.655%.

Japan's finance ministry will auction 40-year bonds on Thursday, which will be an important test of investor demand for bonds with long durations.

The five-year yield fell 1 basis point to minus 0.105%, but the two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.140%.

