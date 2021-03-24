ANL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.88%)
ASC 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.24%)
ASL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.08%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
DGKC 124.76 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.02%)
EPCL 53.15 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.95%)
FFL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
HASCOL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
JSCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.8%)
MLCF 46.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.8%)
PPL 90.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.92%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
TRG 146.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.56%)
UNITY 29.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (0.07%)
BR30 25,461 Increased By ▲ 104.62 (0.41%)
KSE100 45,434 Increased By ▲ 26.38 (0.06%)
KSE30 18,737 Decreased By ▼ -12.88 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE energy firm TAQA plans to expand its renewables portfolio

  • TAQA, which this year took control of power generation assets of an Abu Dhabi state-owned firm, operates oil and gas assets in North America and Iraq, and electricity assets in Morocco.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates power producer Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. (TAQA) announced on Wednesday plans to increase its renewable energy assets, in a shift away from reliance on oil.

TAQA said in a statement that by the end of the decade more than 30% of its power generation would come from renewable sources such as solar, up from 5% today.

Energy companies around the world are shifting towards renewable energy amid concerns about the long-term future for the oil industry as economies transition away from fossil fuels and pressure increases to counter climate change.

The UAE is a major oil producing nation and member of OPEC.

TAQA said it would invest 40 billion dirhams ($10.9 billion) in the UAE and increase its domestic power capacity by 2030 to 30 gigawatts (GW) from 18 GW today. It said it would add 15 GW of power capacity internationally.

TAQA, which this year took control of power generation assets of an Abu Dhabi state-owned firm, operates oil and gas assets in North America and Iraq, and electricity assets in Morocco.

"As we emerge from the pandemic, around the world there will be an increasing focus on the need for clean, reliable and sustainable sources of power and water," TAQA Chairman Mohamed Hassan al-Suwaidi said in a statement.

"TAQA is uniquely positioned to use its platform to play a key part in meeting Abu Dhabi's own ambitions in this space, as well as taking its expertise to international markets where it can add value," he said.

dirhams TAQA GW Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. power capacity internationally

UAE energy firm TAQA plans to expand its renewables portfolio

NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Brazil's 24-hour Covid deaths surpass 3,000 for first time

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters