ANL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.98%)
ASC 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
ASL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.74%)
AVN 91.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.75%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
DGKC 125.56 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.67%)
EPCL 53.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.2%)
FCCL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.25%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
HASCOL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.88%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
JSCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KAPCO 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.8%)
MLCF 46.06 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.01%)
PAEL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.91%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
POWER 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.85%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.59%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 41.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.1%)
TRG 145.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.11%)
UNITY 29.98 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,904 Increased By ▲ 12.59 (0.26%)
BR30 25,510 Increased By ▲ 153.84 (0.61%)
KSE100 45,473 Increased By ▲ 65.4 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,760 Increased By ▲ 10.33 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
World

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

AFP 24 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States was among the biggest backers of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, but a series of blunders by the company eroded American authorities' confidence and have delayed rollout in the world's hardest-hit country.

The British-Swedish drugmaker was on the back foot Tuesday, vowing to release more data "within 48 hours" after the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) raised concerns that results reported from its US trial were outdated.

The Washington Post meanwhile reported that independent experts tasked with overseeing the trial had earlier written a letter to AstraZeneca telling them they should report their efficacy as 69 to 75 percent, not 79 percent as the company had done when it omitted the most recent data.

"It's hard to understand what rationale could justify reporting stronger numbers when weaker and more up to date numbers were actually available," Holly Fernandez Lynch, an assistant professor of medical ethics at University of Pennsylvania told AFP, though she added that she was heartened by the government's quick response.

