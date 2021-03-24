COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

(Karachi) The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another 30 lives in the past 24 hours and infected 3,301 people across the country, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Wednesday.

With more fatalities, the total death tally due to the deadly disease has reached 13,965.

As per details, 3,301 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 2,564 patients are in critical condition. The total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 637,042.

Meanwhile, 38,282 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 586,228 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 9,895,515 samples have been tested thus far.

So far, 202,743 cases have been reported in Punjab, 263,664 in Sindh, 81,204 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 19,374 in Balochistan, 4,975 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 53,136 in Islamabad and 11,946 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In recent days, the coronavirus positivity ratio in the country reached its highest level of more than eight percent. The most number of cases are being reported from Punjab where the government has imposed smart lockdown in areas identified as COVID hotspots.

In view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the NCOC imposed more restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the country

The government has advised people to follow SOPs and take precautionary measures as Pakistan is currently experiencing the third wave of coronavirus which the health officials say is more deadly than the previous one.