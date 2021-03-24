ANL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.45%)
ASC 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
ASL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.74%)
AVN 91.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.75%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.17%)
DGKC 125.62 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.72%)
EPCL 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.02%)
FCCL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.25%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
HASCOL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.94%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
JSCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.1%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.59%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
TRG 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.22%)
UNITY 29.98 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,904 Increased By ▲ 13.26 (0.27%)
BR30 25,522 Increased By ▲ 165.68 (0.65%)
KSE100 45,480 Increased By ▲ 72.86 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,764 Increased By ▲ 14.41 (0.08%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

GameStop shares gyrate as it reports mixed earnings

  • Investors are keen to see the influence of activist investor Ryan Cohen, a co-founder of online pet products shop Chewy who joined the board earlier this year.
AFP 24 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: Video game company GameStop, a cause celebre for upstart retail investors, reported lower-than-expected earnings Tuesday but showed progress in building e-commerce sales.

The company, which currently trades at some ten times its value at the start of the year, reported fourth-quarter profits of $80.5 million, nearly four times the level in the year-ago period.

Revenues fell 3.3 percent to $2.1 billion.

Both the earnings and revenues lagged analyst expectations. Shares of the volatile equity initially rallied after the report in after-hours trading, then tumbled before moving back into positive territory.

The company, which has been building up its e-commerce business as the pandemic has shuttered retail stores, said global e-commerce sales jumped 175 percent compared with the year-ago period.

Digital sales now account for more than one-third of net sales, up from a 12 percent share in the year-ago period.

GameStop said it was continuing to suspend earnings forecasts amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

GameStop's unlikely rise on Wall Street in 2021 results from a frenzy of buying interest from retail investors who exchanged advice and opinions on a popular forum at the Reddit website and came to the company's defence when it was targeted by "short sellers" betting on a fall in value.

As a further testament to the company's following, the company's official earnings conference call reached capacity and was unable to take additional listeners.

Analysts widely view the company's jump in valuation this year as unmoored from its actual performance.

Still, some investors are hopeful about GameStop's prospects given several major staffing shifts, as well as new board members committed to revamping the strategy.

Investors are keen to see the influence of activist investor Ryan Cohen, a co-founder of online pet products shop Chewy who joined the board earlier this year.

On Tuesday, the company announced that Jenna Owens had joined GameStop as chief operating officer after earlier executive stints at Amazon and Google.

Executives did not take questions from analysts during the conference call, where Chief Executive George Sherman said he is focused on "transforming into a customer obsessed technology company that delights gamers."

GameStop fourth quarter profits WallStreet Video game company Revenues fell 3.3 percent

GameStop shares gyrate as it reports mixed earnings

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Brazil's 24-hour Covid deaths surpass 3,000 for first time

TCP invites bids for sale of sweeping sugar

PM spells out govt’s welfare initiatives

PSMA chairman summoned by NAB

Power distribution companies: World Bank proposes ‘Pakistan Model’ for private participation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters