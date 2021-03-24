ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.13%)
ASC 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.7%)
AVN 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.76%)
BOP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BYCO 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
DGKC 125.94 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (1.98%)
EPCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.49%)
FCCL 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
HASCOL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.31%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.94%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
JSCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
MLCF 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.16%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.77%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
PTC 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.29%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 145.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.08%)
UNITY 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.87%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 4,905 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.28%)
BR30 25,513 Increased By ▲ 156.77 (0.62%)
KSE100 45,464 Increased By ▲ 56.59 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,766 Increased By ▲ 16.45 (0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
UK unemployment dips

AFP Updated 24 Mar 2021

LONDON: Britain’s unemployment rate dipped to 5.0 percent in the three months to the end of January, remaining close to five-year highs on the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Tuesday, The rate compared with 5.1 percent in the three months to the end of December, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

“The UK unemployment rate, in the three months to January 2021, was estimated at 5.0 percent, 1.1 percentage points higher than a year earlier,” the ONS said.

Analysts said that while the rate had steadied thanks to the UK government’s jobs support package paying the bulk of wages for millions of private-sector workers, unemployment was set to shoot higher once the taps are turned off.

“The stability of the unemployment rate at... 5.0 percent in January highlights once again the extent to which the government’s job furlough scheme has protected jobs during the pandemic,” noted Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at Capital Economics research group.

“We still expect the unemployment rate to rise further to a peak of 6.0 percent by early 2022 but that would be a much better result than most feared only a few months ago.” Hopes that the British economy can rebound solidly from have been boosted by the UK’s rapid rollout of its vaccination programme.

Coronavirus pandemic Office for National Statistics ONS UK economist UK unemployment Ruth Gregory

