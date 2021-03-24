ANL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.82%)
ASC 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.9%)
ASL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.51%)
AVN 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.76%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
BYCO 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
DGKC 125.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.78%)
EPCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.49%)
FCCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
HASCOL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
HUBC 85.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.31%)
JSCL 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
KAPCO 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.8%)
MLCF 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.16%)
PAEL 33.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 90.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.82%)
PRL 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
PTC 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.12%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 145.64 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.14%)
UNITY 30.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.91%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 4,904 Increased By ▲ 12.52 (0.26%)
BR30 25,504 Increased By ▲ 147.23 (0.58%)
KSE100 45,471 Increased By ▲ 63.27 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,768 Increased By ▲ 18.29 (0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China, Sri Lanka sign $1.5bn currency swap deal

AFP Updated 24 Mar 2021

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka and China have signed a $1.5 billion currency swap deal, the island nation’s central bank said Tuesday, as it struggles with a major foreign exchange crisis and debt repayments.

Colombo had been negotiating for months to secure credit from China — its largest single source of imports — as the island’s foreign reserves plummet amid the pandemic.

Chinese influence in the South Asian nation has been growing in recent years, through loans and projects under its vast Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, raising concerns among regional powers and Western nations.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka said the three-year swap arrangement for 10 billion yuan with the People’s Bank of China was “with a view to promoting bilateral trade and direct investment for economic development of the two countries”.

Officials said talks were also under way to secure another $700 million from the China Development Bank.

Sri Lanka’s economy was already reeling from the deadly 2019 Easter bombings, with the coronavirus epidemic and lockdowns further weighing on growth.

The economy contracted by a record 3.9 percent last year.

Foreign reserves fell to $4.5 billion in February from $8.0 billion a year ago, despite Sri Lanka banning the import of luxury goods and vehicles as well as some food commodities.

Under former president Mahinda Rajapaksa between 2005 and 2015, Colombo borrowed billions from China, accumulating a mountain of debt for expensive infrastructure projects.

Rajapaksa returned to power as prime minister in 2019, after his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected president.

Central Bank of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa People’s Bank of China currency swap deal

China, Sri Lanka sign $1.5bn currency swap deal

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Brazil's 24-hour Covid deaths surpass 3,000 for first time

TCP invites bids for sale of sweeping sugar

PM spells out govt’s welfare initiatives

PSMA chairman summoned by NAB

Power distribution companies: World Bank proposes ‘Pakistan Model’ for private participation

PD prepares draft of new refinery policy

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.