ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ikea goes on trial in France for spying on staff

AFP 23 Mar 2021

VERSAILLES, (France): The French branch of Swedish retailing giant Ikea went on trial Monday accused of running an elaborate system to spy on staff and job applicants using private detectives and police officers.

Ikea France, as a corporate entity, is being prosecuted in a court in Versailles, southwest of Paris, as well as several of its former executives who risk prison terms.

French investigative publications Le Canard Enchaine and Mediapart uncovered the surveillance scheme in 2012, and magistrates began investigating after the Force Ouvriere union lodged a legal complaint.

Prosecutors say Ikea France set up a “spying system” across its French operations, collecting information about the private lives of hundreds of existing and prospective staff, including confidential information about criminal records.

Since the revelations, the company has sacked four executives, but Ikea France, which employs 10,000 people, still faces a fine of up to 3.75 million euros ($4.5 million).

The 15 people being tried in the court include former store managers and top executives such as former CEO Stefan Vanoverbeke and his predecessor, Jean-Louis Baillot.

Both men were present on Monday but declined to comment to waiting reporters.

The group also includes four police officers accused of handing over confidential information.

The charges include illegal gathering of personal information, receiving illegally-gathered personal information, and violating professional confidentiality, some of which carry a maximum prison term of 10 years.

“We’re here to today to show that there are these types of actions inside companies that police trade unions and above all their employees,” a senior member of the hard-left CGT union, Amar Lagha, told reporters.

At the heart of the system allegedly was Jean-Francois Paris, Ikea France’s former director of risk management.

Prosecutors say he regularly sent lists of names to be investigated to private investigators, whose combined annual bill could run up to 600,000 euros, according to court documents seen by AFP.

The court is investigating Ikea’s practices between 2009 and 2012, but prosecutors say they started nearly a decade earlier.

Founded in 1943, Swedish multinational Ikea is famous for its ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchen appliances and home accessories which are sold in around 400 stores worldwide.

Among the targets was a staff member in Bordeaux “who used to be a model employee, but has suddenly become a protester”, according to an email sent by Paris. “We want to know how that change happened,” he said, wondering whether there might be “a risk of eco-terrorism”.

In another case, Paris wanted to know how an employee could afford to drive a brand-new BMW convertible.

Such messages usually went to Jean-Pierre Fources, the boss of surveillance company Eirpace. He would then send Paris confidential information, which prosecutors say he got from the police database STIC with the help of the four officers.

Prosecutors say the information flow may even have gone both ways, with an internal Ikea France document recommending handing over its report about an employee to police “to get rid of that person via a legal procedure outside the company”.

Emmanuel Daoud, a lawyer for Ikea France, acknowledged that the case had revealed “organisational weaknesses”.

He said the company had since implemented an action plan, including a complete revamp of hiring procedures.

“Whatever the court rules, the company has already been punished very severely in terms of its reputation,” he said.

Ikea IKEA stores retailing trial

Ikea goes on trial in France for spying on staff

Govt tightens SOPs

Growing global vaccine gap ‘grotesque’: WHO

Construction industry fuelling growth: govt

Private sector refuses to sell vaccine on govt-approved rates

Investment in REITs: SBP reforms regulations to facilitate banks, DFIs

West sanctions China, Beijing hits back at EU

Senate chairmanship: Gilani moves IHC against election result

More PSM employees retrenched

Pakistan Day today

Business timings reduced as NCOC imposes more COVID-19 restrictions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.