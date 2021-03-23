ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian wheat export prices down amid weak demand

Reuters 23 Mar 2021

MOSCOW: Russian wheat export prices fell for the third consecutive week last week amid weak demand and lower prices in Chicago and Paris, analysts said on Monday.

Prices in Chicago, a benchmark for the wheat market, are near their three-month low as improved weather across the Northern Hemisphere boosted expectations of bumper supplies.

Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in April was at $273 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $7 from the previous week, agriculture consultancy IKAR said.

Sovecon, another consultancy, said wheat prices fell by $9 to $274 a tonne, while barley fell by $6 to $248 a tonne.

The weather has improved for the Black Sea crops as well with rains in part of Russia’s southern regions and above-normal temperatures melting the remaining ice-crust in fields, Sovecon said.

Temperatures are expected to be close to average this week with good precipitation in the main regions, which “is a good setup for plants that started to break dormancy recently”, the consultancy added.

Sovecon raised its estimate for Russia’s 2021 wheat harvest last week and reduced its estimate for Russia’s March exports as traders are adjusting to a high wheat export tax.

Wheat wheat prices wheat export Wheat import

Russian wheat export prices down amid weak demand

Govt tightens SOPs

Growing global vaccine gap ‘grotesque’: WHO

Construction industry fuelling growth: govt

Private sector refuses to sell vaccine on govt-approved rates

Investment in REITs: SBP reforms regulations to facilitate banks, DFIs

West sanctions China, Beijing hits back at EU

Senate chairmanship: Gilani moves IHC against election result

More PSM employees retrenched

Pakistan Day today

Business timings reduced as NCOC imposes more COVID-19 restrictions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.