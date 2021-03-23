Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
23 Mar 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (March 22, 2021).
============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
============================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
============================================================================
BMA Capital Arif Habib Corp. Ltd 1,350,000 37.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,350,000 37.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Power Qadirpur 773,000 15.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 773,000 15.00
Optimus Capital Habib Bank Ltd. 15,000 123.69
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 123.69
MRA Sec. Hascol Petroleum 25,000 11.74
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 11.74
Azee Sec. HI-tech Lubricant 1,000 83.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 83.30
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Lucky Cement 1,158,400 793.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,158,400 793.65
Equity Master Sec. National Bank Pak. 4,000 33.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 33.00
Cedar Capital NetSol Technologies 1,700,000 240.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,700,000 240.00
AKD Sec. P. S. O. 200,000 234.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 234.10
SAZ Capital Pak Synthetic 1,636,500 75.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,636,500 75.00
Shaffi Securities Pakistan Petroleum 752 92.54
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 752 92.54
============================================================================
Total Turnover 6,863,652
============================================================================
