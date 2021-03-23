KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (March 22, 2021).

============================================================================ CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================ Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================ BMA Capital Arif Habib Corp. Ltd 1,350,000 37.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,350,000 37.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Power Qadirpur 773,000 15.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 773,000 15.00 Optimus Capital Habib Bank Ltd. 15,000 123.69 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 123.69 MRA Sec. Hascol Petroleum 25,000 11.74 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 11.74 Azee Sec. HI-tech Lubricant 1,000 83.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 83.30 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Lucky Cement 1,158,400 793.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,158,400 793.65 Equity Master Sec. National Bank Pak. 4,000 33.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 33.00 Cedar Capital NetSol Technologies 1,700,000 240.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,700,000 240.00 AKD Sec. P. S. O. 200,000 234.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 234.10 SAZ Capital Pak Synthetic 1,636,500 75.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,636,500 75.00 Shaffi Securities Pakistan Petroleum 752 92.54 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 752 92.54 ============================================================================ Total Turnover 6,863,652 ============================================================================

