KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
==================================================================================================
Date T+2 Dividend/
Name of Company Book Closure of last date Bonus/Right
From To AGM cum price Percentage
==================================================================================================
Biafo Industries Limited 17-03-2021 23-03-2021 15-03-2021 20% (i)
Pakistan State Oil Co. Ltd. 16-03-2021 24-03-2021 12-03-2021 50% (i)
Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd. # 17-03-2021 24-03-2021 24-03-2021
Bank Al Habib Limited 15-03-2021 25-03-2021 25-03-2021 11-03-2021 45% (F)
Archroma Pakistan Limited # 17-03-2021 25-03-2021 25-03-2021
Fauji Foods Limited 19-03-2021 25-03-2021 25-03-2021 NIL
Allied Bank Limited 19-03-2021 25-03-2021 25-03-2021 17-03-2021 60% (F)
Soneri Bank Limited 19-03-2021 26-03-2021 26-03-2021 17-03-2021 12.50% (F)
(HBLTFC2) Habib
Bank Limited 20-03-2021 26-03-2021
Habib B ank L imited 20-03-2021 26-03-2021 26-03-2021 18-03-2021 30% (F)
MCB Bank Limited 16-03-2021 27-03-2021 27-03-2021 12-03-2021 150% (F)
J.K . Spinning 20-03-2021 27-03-2021 27-03-2021
Mills Limited #
JS Bank Limited 22-03-2021 28-03-2021 29-03-2021 NIL
Fauji Fertilizer Bin
Qasim Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 NIL
Wyeth Pakistan Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 18-03-2021 25% (F)
National Bank of Pakistan 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 NIL
Faysal Bank Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 NIL
Meezan Bank Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 18-03-2021 20% (F)
Samba Bank Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 18-03-2021 7.50% (F)
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 18-03-2021 27.5% (F)
The Bank of Khyber 23-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 19-03-2021 15% (F), 5% B
Habib Metropolitan 19-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 17-03-2021 25% (F)
Bank Ltd.
Flying Cement 23-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 113.64% R
Company Ltd.
EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd. 23-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 NIL
Dewan Khalid Textile
Mills Limited # 23-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021
BankIslami 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 NIL
Pakistan Limited
The Bank of Punjab 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 10% (F)
Jubilee Life 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 135% (F)
Insurance Co. Ltd.
Engro Fertilizers Limited 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 40% (F)
Askari Bank Limited 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 30% (F)
Mian Textile 22-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
Mills Limited #
United Bank Limited 23-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 19-03-2021 95% (F)
Sana Industries Limited 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 19-03-2021 28% R##
Gulistan Spinning 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
Mills Ltd. #
Aruj Industries Limited # 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
AN Textile Mills Limited # 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
Maqbool Textile 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
Mills Ltd. #
Zahidjee Textile 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
Mills Ltd. #
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd. 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 NIL
EFU Life Assurance Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 22-03-2021 105% (F)
Cyan Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 22-03-2021 50% (F)
Systems Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 22-03-2021 35% (F),
10% B
Zil Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 22-03-2021 12.5% (F)
Asim Textile 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
Mills Limited #
Reliance Weavings 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
Mills Ltd. #
E ngro P owergen Qadirpur
Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 22-03-2021 17.50% (F)
EFU General
Insurance Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 22-03-2021 55% (F)
Saif Textile 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
Mills Limited #
The Thal Industries
Corporation Limited # 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited 30-03-2021 31-03-2021
AGP Limited # 26-03-2021 02-04-2021 02-04-2021
==================================================================================================
Indications:
Right issue at Premium of Rs.58/- per share *
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at P remium of Rs.5/- per share **
Right issue at Premium of Rs.40/- per share ##
Preference Right Shares ***
