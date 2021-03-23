ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 23 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                              Date          T+2          Dividend/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             of        last date     Bonus/Right
                                   From          To           AGM        cum price      Percentage
==================================================================================================
Biafo Industries Limited      17-03-2021     23-03-2021                  15-03-2021        20% (i)
Pakistan State Oil Co. Ltd.   16-03-2021     24-03-2021                  12-03-2021        50% (i)
Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd. #     17-03-2021     24-03-2021   24-03-2021
Bank Al Habib Limited         15-03-2021     25-03-2021   25-03-2021     11-03-2021        45% (F)
Archroma Pakistan Limited #   17-03-2021     25-03-2021   25-03-2021
Fauji Foods Limited           19-03-2021     25-03-2021   25-03-2021                           NIL
Allied Bank Limited           19-03-2021     25-03-2021   25-03-2021     17-03-2021        60% (F)
Soneri Bank Limited           19-03-2021     26-03-2021   26-03-2021     17-03-2021     12.50% (F)
(HBLTFC2) Habib
Bank Limited                  20-03-2021     26-03-2021
Habib B ank L imited          20-03-2021     26-03-2021   26-03-2021     18-03-2021        30% (F)
MCB Bank Limited              16-03-2021     27-03-2021   27-03-2021     12-03-2021       150% (F)
J.K . Spinning                20-03-2021     27-03-2021   27-03-2021
Mills Limited #
JS Bank Limited               22-03-2021     28-03-2021   29-03-2021                           NIL
Fauji Fertilizer Bin
Qasim Limited                 22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021                           NIL
Wyeth Pakistan Limited        22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021     18-03-2021        25% (F)
National Bank of Pakistan     22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021                           NIL
Faysal Bank Limited           22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021                           NIL
Meezan Bank Limited           22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021     18-03-2021        20% (F)
Samba Bank Limited            22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021     18-03-2021      7.50% (F)
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Limited            22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021     18-03-2021      27.5% (F)
The Bank of Khyber            23-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021     19-03-2021  15% (F), 5% B
Habib Metropolitan            19-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021     17-03-2021        25% (F)
Bank Ltd.
Flying Cement                 23-03-2021     30-03-2021                  19-03-2021      113.64% R
Company Ltd.
EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd.      23-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021                           NIL
Dewan Khalid Textile
Mills Limited #               23-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021
BankIslami                    24-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021                           NIL
Pakistan Limited
The Bank of Punjab            24-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021     19-03-2021        10% (F)
Jubilee Life                  24-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021     19-03-2021       135% (F)
Insurance Co. Ltd.
Engro Fertilizers Limited     24-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021     19-03-2021        40% (F)
Askari Bank Limited           24-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021     19-03-2021        30% (F)
Mian Textile                  22-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021
Mills Limited #
United Bank Limited           23-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021     19-03-2021        95% (F)
Sana Industries Limited       24-03-2021     31-03-2021                  19-03-2021        28% R##
Gulistan Spinning             24-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021
Mills Ltd. #
Aruj Industries Limited #     24-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021
AN Textile Mills Limited #    24-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021
Maqbool Textile               24-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021
Mills Ltd. #
Zahidjee Textile              25-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021
Mills Ltd. #
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd.   25-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021                           NIL
EFU Life Assurance Limited    25-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021     22-03-2021       105% (F)
Cyan Limited                  25-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021     22-03-2021        50% (F)
Systems Limited               25-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021     22-03-2021       35% (F),
                                                                                             10% B
Zil Limited                   25-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021     22-03-2021      12.5% (F)
Asim Textile                  25-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021
Mills Limited #
Reliance Weavings             25-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021
Mills Ltd. #
E ngro P owergen Qadirpur
Limited                       25-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021     22-03-2021     17.50% (F)
EFU General
Insurance Limited             25-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021     22-03-2021        55% (F)
Saif Textile                  25-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021
Mills Limited #
The Thal Industries
Corporation Limited #         25-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited              30-03-2021     31-03-2021
AGP Limited #                 26-03-2021     02-04-2021   02-04-2021
==================================================================================================

Indications:

Right issue at Premium of Rs.58/- per share *

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at P remium of Rs.5/- per share **

Right issue at Premium of Rs.40/- per share ##

Preference Right Shares ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings T+2 Dividend

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Govt tightens SOPs

Growing global vaccine gap ‘grotesque’: WHO

Construction industry fuelling growth: govt

Private sector refuses to sell vaccine on govt-approved rates

Investment in REITs: SBP reforms regulations to facilitate banks, DFIs

West sanctions China, Beijing hits back at EU

Senate chairmanship: Gilani moves IHC against election result

More PSM employees retrenched

Pakistan Day today

Business timings reduced as NCOC imposes more COVID-19 restrictions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.