KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

================================================================================================== Date T+2 Dividend/ Name of Company Book Closure of last date Bonus/Right From To AGM cum price Percentage ================================================================================================== Biafo Industries Limited 17-03-2021 23-03-2021 15-03-2021 20% (i) Pakistan State Oil Co. Ltd. 16-03-2021 24-03-2021 12-03-2021 50% (i) Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd. # 17-03-2021 24-03-2021 24-03-2021 Bank Al Habib Limited 15-03-2021 25-03-2021 25-03-2021 11-03-2021 45% (F) Archroma Pakistan Limited # 17-03-2021 25-03-2021 25-03-2021 Fauji Foods Limited 19-03-2021 25-03-2021 25-03-2021 NIL Allied Bank Limited 19-03-2021 25-03-2021 25-03-2021 17-03-2021 60% (F) Soneri Bank Limited 19-03-2021 26-03-2021 26-03-2021 17-03-2021 12.50% (F) (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Limited 20-03-2021 26-03-2021 Habib B ank L imited 20-03-2021 26-03-2021 26-03-2021 18-03-2021 30% (F) MCB Bank Limited 16-03-2021 27-03-2021 27-03-2021 12-03-2021 150% (F) J.K . Spinning 20-03-2021 27-03-2021 27-03-2021 Mills Limited # JS Bank Limited 22-03-2021 28-03-2021 29-03-2021 NIL Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 NIL Wyeth Pakistan Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 18-03-2021 25% (F) National Bank of Pakistan 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 NIL Faysal Bank Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 NIL Meezan Bank Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 18-03-2021 20% (F) Samba Bank Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 18-03-2021 7.50% (F) Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 18-03-2021 27.5% (F) The Bank of Khyber 23-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 19-03-2021 15% (F), 5% B Habib Metropolitan 19-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 17-03-2021 25% (F) Bank Ltd. Flying Cement 23-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 113.64% R Company Ltd. EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd. 23-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 NIL Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Limited # 23-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 BankIslami 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 NIL Pakistan Limited The Bank of Punjab 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 10% (F) Jubilee Life 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 135% (F) Insurance Co. Ltd. Engro Fertilizers Limited 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 40% (F) Askari Bank Limited 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 30% (F) Mian Textile 22-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 Mills Limited # United Bank Limited 23-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 19-03-2021 95% (F) Sana Industries Limited 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 19-03-2021 28% R## Gulistan Spinning 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 Mills Ltd. # Aruj Industries Limited # 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 AN Textile Mills Limited # 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 Maqbool Textile 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 Mills Ltd. # Zahidjee Textile 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 Mills Ltd. # Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd. 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 NIL EFU Life Assurance Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 22-03-2021 105% (F) Cyan Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 22-03-2021 50% (F) Systems Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 22-03-2021 35% (F), 10% B Zil Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 22-03-2021 12.5% (F) Asim Textile 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 Mills Limited # Reliance Weavings 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 Mills Ltd. # E ngro P owergen Qadirpur Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 22-03-2021 17.50% (F) EFU General Insurance Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 22-03-2021 55% (F) Saif Textile 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 Mills Limited # The Thal Industries Corporation Limited # 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Limited 30-03-2021 31-03-2021 AGP Limited # 26-03-2021 02-04-2021 02-04-2021 ==================================================================================================

Indications:

Right issue at Premium of Rs.58/- per share *

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at P remium of Rs.5/- per share **

Right issue at Premium of Rs.40/- per share ##

Preference Right Shares ***

