Govt believes in freedom of expression: Governor

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Monday said that journalism was fourth pillar of the state and the current government believed in freedom of expression.

Addressing the swearing in ceremony of Balochistan Union of Journalists, he said the majority of journalists belonged from poor families who were playing key role for keeping the masses aware about their issues.

He paid rich tribute to the martyred journalists who rendered their lives while performing their duties.

The governor said the media personnel were acting as a bridge between the government and the people. The concrete steps would be taken to make the media persons more stable and effective for stability of the country.

The governor congratulated the newly elected members of BUJ and urged them to play their responsibility to highlight positive image of the country and the province as international level.

He said it was an undeniable fact that the freedom of democracy could not move without journalist while measures needed to ensure protection of journalists' jobs.

Addressing the function, Quetta Press Club President Raza-ur-Rehman, BUJ President Salman Ashraf highlighted the work of journalists and pending issues of Journalists housing scheme saying that they were playing a vital role for creating awareness among masses despite limited resources.

The Ceremony was attended by a large number of journalists hailing from print and electronic media.

Earlier, the governor administered the oath to newly elected body of Balochistan Union Journalist (BUJ).