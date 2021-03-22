Democracy could not run without freedom of press: Governor

QUETTA: Sindh Governor Balochistan, Justice (Retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has said that democracy could not run without freedom of press.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) at Quetta Press Club here on Monday, Yasinzai said that steps were required to be taken for strengthening cordial relations between government and press.

He said journalism is the fourth pillar of state, adding that the incumbent government believed in freedom of expression. He remarked that rapid development of technology and its impacts on media had increased the trend of competition in the field of journalism.

He said that the majority of journalists belonged to poor families, adding that many journalists embraced martyrdom while performing professional duties.

He urged journalists to contribute for highlighting the soft image of the country and province at national and international levels.