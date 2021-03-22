Sports
South Africa tour: Hasan Ali to enter bio-secure bubble on March 23
22 Mar 2021
A member of the South Africa-bound Pakistan men’s cricket team, Hasan Ali, who had last week tested positive, has now returned two negative tests.
As per the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), he will enter the bio-secure bubble on 23 March where he will remain in isolation for 24 hours, following which he will undergo two further tests on 24 March.
If the results of both the tests are negative, then he will be allowed to integrate with the side and cleared to travel to Johannesburg on 26 March.
Meanwhile, all the remaining 34 members of the side, presently attending a training camp in Lahore, cleared their third Covid-19 tests conducted on 21 March.
Their final tests will be conducted on 24 March.
