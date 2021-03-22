ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
BYCO 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
DGKC 122.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-2.58%)
EPCL 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.57%)
FCCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.92%)
HASCOL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.19%)
HUBC 84.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.96%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 21.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.67%)
KEL 4.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.72 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.57%)
PTC 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 41.21 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.59%)
TRG 142.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.59%)
UNITY 29.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.86 (0.78%)
BR30 25,248 Increased By ▲ 287.61 (1.15%)
KSE100 45,252 Increased By ▲ 350.99 (0.78%)
KSE30 18,666 Increased By ▲ 189.11 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Australia, NZ dollars weaker as Turkish lira plunge triggers flight to safe havens

Reuters 22 Mar 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars weakened against the greenback on Monday as a plunge in the Turkish lira bit into investor appetite for risk as a week of losses for oil and iron ore also hit the commodities-sensitive currencies.

The Aussie was down 0.46% at a four-session low of $0.7708 during midday trading, extending its losses for a third-consecutive day. The risk-sensitive currency has support in the $0.7680/70 zone.

The New Zealand dollar dropped 0.32% to $0.7145, but had already recovered from an intraday low of $0.7136, the lowest since March 10. The kiwi dollar has support at $0.7120 that it would have to breach before testing its March trough at $0.7100.

Worries that a crumbling Turkish lira will cause disruption in other financial markets saw investors move to the safety of the US dollar and the yen.

"Price action is likely to remain choppy today," analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in a note.

For the Australian dollar, the direction of US Treasuries, which last week rose to 14-month highs, supporting the greenback while hitting bonds in Australia and New Zealand, will continue to be a key factor to watch.

"Rising long yields are likely to be an ongoing challenge for Australian dollar as global equities balance an improving earnings outlook with potential portfolio shifts to bonds," Westpac Banking Corp strategists said.

"And with crude (oil) prices leading commodities lower, and iron ore following quickly behind, the risks of further weakness for the A$ are clear to see."

Yields on Australian 10-year paper eased to 1.76%, down from 1.80% at the end of last week. That left the spread over Treasuries at 8 basis points, a long way from the 39 basis points seen at one stage of the mass sell-off in February.

New Zealand government bonds also rose, sending yields about 4-7 basis points lower at the long-end of the curve.

New Zealand Turkish lira New Zealand dollars Australian and New Zealand dollars kiwi dollar Aussie down

