Aussie Jones powers to Honda Classic victory

  • "It was probably the calmest I've ever been at a golf tournament for four straight days," Jones said.
AFP 22 Mar 2021

MIAMI: Australia's Matt Jones powered to the second PGA Tour title of his career on Sunday with a five-shot victory at the Honda Classic in Florida.

The 40-year-old from Sydney capitalized on a mid-round meltdown by rival Aaron Wise to cruise to a comfortable win at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens with a closing two-under-par 68.

Jones, who started the day three shots clear of the field after a one-under-par 69 on Saturday, carded five birdies and two bogeys to seal his first win since the 2014 Houston Open.

"I've had some tough times in between that last win and now. It's pretty emotional," Jones said. "Had some tough times putting but just worked hard with my coach back in Australia and it's finally paid off.

Jones, who had laid the foundation for Sunday's victory with a superb nine-under 61 in Thursday's opening round, said he had felt relaxed throughout the tournament.

"It was probably the calmest I've ever been at a golf tournament for four straight days," Jones said.

"You can't get a tougher golf course than this one in these conditions. So to be able to do that was amazing. It's something I can build on for the future."

Jones' win also maintained Australia's proud record of success on the PGA Tour. An Australian player has now lifted a PGA title for 33 straight seasons, a longer streak than any other country.

Florida Golf Tournament Honda Classic Palm Beach Gardens PGA National

