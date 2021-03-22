30 restaurants, 660 shops sealed

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad local administration, on Sunday, sealed as many as 30 restaurants and 660 shops for defying coronavirus-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the last 24 hours.

As per details, the authorities have imposed over Rs100,000 fine on the violators.

Around 52 schools and 28 mosques were inspected to check implementation of measures advised against the virus.

The Islamabad administration has stepped up efforts amid “third wave” of coronavirus pandemic as the numbers of positive cases in the federal capital continue to rise.

