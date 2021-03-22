KP CM reviews progress on various mega projects

PESHAWAR: A meeting held here with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair assessed progress made on various mega projects including Swat Motorway Phase II, Peshawar- DI Khan Motorway, Dir Motorway, Chashma Right Left Bank Canal (CRBC) so far.

Provincial Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Administrative Secretaries of concerned departments and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that approval has been accorded by Public Private Partnership Committee for Commercial and Financial Feasibility of Swat Motorway Phase-II adding that progress is being made on land acquisition for the project. In addition, technical and financial evaluation of the bids received for the project is also in process.

Briefing the meeting about the progress about the proposed 365-Kilometer long Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway project, it was informed that a detailed feasibility study of the project has been completed and PC-1 of the project has been cleared from Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP). Similarly, work on the feasibility is underway on Barang Tunnel District Bajaur and 50-Kilometer Dir Motorway and PC-1s of the projects would be finalized soon. It was further informed in the meeting that about 60 percent work had been completed on the construction of 18.325-Kilometer bypass road from Ayub Bridge Havelian to Dhamtoor Abbottabad.

It was further informed that technical and financial evaluation of the consultant had been completed for Feasibility Study, Engineering Design and PC-1 of CRBC whereas efforts are underway to include the said project in CPEC portfolio adding that Swat Motorway Phase II and DI Khan Motorway projects have also been proposed for inclusion in CPEC.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to hold a meeting with the concerned officials of the federal government next week for further progress on the proposed projects of Peshawar DI Khan Motorway and Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021